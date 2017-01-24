Ellesmere College signs up Hollis Office Solutions to support print devices across its campus

Ellesmere College, one of Shropshire’s leading independent co-educational schools, has awarded Hollis Office Solutions a major contract to support all IT printers and multifunctional devices used across its campus.

Hollis will be providing a fully managed service to ensure the highest level of availability for all printers and eliminate any disruption to the learning process for students and teaching staff.

According to Vicky Pritt-Roberts, Deputy Head at Ellesmere College: “After a variable experience with another supplier, quality of service was the most important factor in awarding this contract. We have been impressed by the enthusiastic approach that Hollis office Solutions has always shown in all its dealings with Ellesmere College and we have high levels of confidence that the company will provide an efficient support service and deliver a rapid response to any request for assistance.”

Under this contract, Hollis Office Solutions is providing Ellesmere College with a fully managed service which includes the automated remote monitoring of more than 100 print devices on the school’s IT network. This will automate the collection of meter readings from every printer to ensure accurate billing as well as identify when new toner is required. Genuine, original manufacturer toner and consumables will be supplied throughout the term of the contract and will be delivered on a ‘just in time’ basis. This will eliminate the need to hold spare stock on site and ensure that print devices never run out of toner.

According to Gary Thompson, Managing Director of Hollis Office Solutions: “We are delighted to win this prestigious contract which demonstrates that specialist local suppliers are committed to delivering higher levels of service than larger national organisations. In partnership with Ellesmere College, we will be focused on ensuring the correct print devices are used to meet specific workloads to increase efficiency and maximise availability whilst minimising ongoing running costs throughout the contract.”

As well as providing a four-hour onsite response to any call for assistance, Hollis Office Solutions will also be using the remote monitoring service to identify any print devices that may have unexpectedly broken down. In the event of this situation occurring, a field technician will be immediately despatched to restore service as quickly as possible.