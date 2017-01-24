Driver cut free as car and motorcycle collide on A41 at Tern Hill

The driver of a car was cut free following a collision involving a motorcycle on the A41 at Tern Hill this morning.

The collision occurred at around 6.50am and closed the road.

The male driver was released using Holmatro cutting equipment by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

Five fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Prees and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.