Teenager suffers serious head injury following collision in Prees

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a cyclist in Prees this morning.

It happened outside Princes Electrical on Church Street around 7.30am and involved a white Volkswagen.

The cyclist – a 14-year-old boy – suffered a serious head injury and is receiving treatment at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the cyclist or car prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 065S of January 23.