Stargazing Weekend at Attingham Park

With the bright stars illuminating the dark winter nights, wrap up warm and join Shropshire Astronomical Society at Attingham Park for a Stargazing and Moonwatch Weekend.

If you’ve ever looked up at the night sky and wondered which star constellation is which, this is the perfect chance to find out with a variety of night sky themed family activities taking place over the weekend of Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 February.

Visitors will be able to test their your own stomp rocket, discover the night sky with two star gazing evenings or have a go at making their own planisphere over the weekend. Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer at Attingham Park said: “There’s something so intriguing about the night sky. This weekend is a great opportunity for visitors to release their inner curiosity and take closer look into the inky skies. Everyone is welcome, whether they just want to enjoy the beauty of the night sky, want to learn the differences between a waxing and a waning moon or they’re already astute astronomers.”

Family Stargazing and Moonwatch will take place on the Saturday and Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 9pm. The inky black skies above Attingham seem to make the stars shine all the brighter so drop in and speak to the experts, learn to tell your Orion from the Plough and see what you can see through the telescopes. Members from Shropshire Astronomical Society will on hand sharing their knowledge, so you can discover the differences between moon phases and how to spot various star constellations. If the weather is wet, Attingham have you covered – you can join the society in the Orangery, where you’ll be able to see what’s hidden behind the rainclouds using their specialist technology. This event is free for National Trust members and under 16s, an admission charge of £3 applies to non-members.

Children’s activities will take place on both days of the weekend. From 1pm to 4pm drop into the Stables Courtyard and have a go at firing your own stomp rocket into the sky (no additional charge to take part). Join an Astronomer led Make Your own Planisphere Workshop on the Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 1pm or 2pm, where hildren will construct their own Planisphere, following ancient traditions, they’ll also learn how to use these star chart instruments to navigate the night sky. The workshops have limited spaces and need to be booked in advance via Attingham’s website or calling 03442491895, a 5% booking fee also applies.

Standard admission charges apply for all daytime events, National Trust members and under 5s enter for free. To book a place on the Planisphere workshops visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk.