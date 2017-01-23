Shrewsbury Town are set to complete the signing of Fulham striker

Shrewsbury Town are believed to be closing in on the loan signing of Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys.

Paul Hurst has already been busy in the January market, with the signings of Aristote Nsiala, Alex Rodman, Freddie Ladapo, Tyler Roberts, and Bryn Morris.

Whilst Ivan Toney, Sylvain Ebanks-Blake, Choulay, George Waring, Andy Mangan, and Antoni Sarcevic have all left the club since Hurst took charge. It also seems that Ian Black is close to the exit door, after the Scotsman missed the squad yet again for the Oldham encounter.

Now it appears that the former Grimsby boss is closing in on his six recruit – in the shape of Fulham striker Stephen Humphrys.

The 19-year-old Oldham born striker began his career at Bury, before moving to Fulham during the 2013/14 campaign.

Whilst he is yet to make a first team appearance, he is highly rated at Fulham, and scored 20 goals at youth level in the 2015/16 season.

Humphrys was believed to be present at yesterday’s 1-0 victory against Oldham.

Article by: Ryan Hillback