Could Shrewsbury Town be about to sign Manchester United goalkeeper?

Shrewsbury Town have been linked with Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who admits he “can’t rule anything out”.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper is well-known to Paul Hurst, having worked with the Shrewsbury boss at Grimsby.

Henderson began his career at Carlisle United, before moving to Manchester United in in 2013. He made nine appearances for Stockport in the 2015/16 season, and has played for Grimsby on five occasions to date.

Speaking after Grimsby’s 2-0 win against Notts County, Henderson admits he has had interest from teams higher up in the football league pyramid.

He told Matt Dean, Sports Editor of BBC Humberside: “At this moment in time I’ve got a lot of interest, I can go maybe a couple of leagues above, or the league above certainly.

“I’ve got family here (in Grimsby) I’m settled playing well, the most important thing at my age, is to get as many games as I can under my belt.

“The fans here are a big selling point for me, the atmosphere is incredible, and I’ll be honest with you, you aren’t going to get this following anywhere else, and they put you in situations where you’ve gotta be ready and be able to perform.”

When pressed on if Shrewsbury were keen on Henderson, the latter said: “No comment. I can’t rule anything out, but at this moment in time I’ve got options all over the place.”

If Henderson joined Salop he would have heavy competition with the likes of Jayson Leutwiler, Mark Halstead, Shaun Rowley, and Callum Burton.

Although, speculation about the futures of one of the above, would surely intensify.

Article by: Ryan Hillback