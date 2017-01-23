Call goes out for help at Old Oswestry hillfort

Volunteers will be bracing the winter weather to help out with landscape maintenance at Old Oswestry hillfort in a new initiative.

And more people are welcome to get involved on January 30 and 31 when the taskforce tackle their first session of vegetation clearance on the ramparts.

The volunteer effort is being coordinated by the HOOOH Community Group in close collaboration with English Heritage, guardians of the 3,000-year-old scheduled monument.

Work is being supervised by English Heritage together with its ecology consultant. A local landscape contractor is undertaking heavier and more specialised clearance.

“We will be tackling some of the overgrowth in and around the ponds in the pits on the western side,” said Neil Phillips of HOOOH. “Work will involve light duty cutting and pruning.”

In addition to scrub clearance, the on-going programme will include fixed-point photography and environmental initiatives to aid the hillfort’s preservation.

The scheme is one of just a few in England involving local volunteers in landscape maintenance combined with environmental and wildlife initiatives at an English Heritage site.

Anyone who would like to get involved or find out more can contact Mr Phillips on 07751 160576.