Shrewsbury Town boss has no complaints about disallowed goal

Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst did not complain about the officials’ decision to rule out Freddie Ladapo’s first half goal.

Freddie Ladapo thought he had put Shrewsbury ahead in the first half; and even performed his trademark celebration. But the linesman flagged for offside, whilst there was also a hint of handball.

However, the ex-Oldham loanee did nudge Salop in front during the second half, thanks to a header from close range.

Paul Hurst admitted after the game that he had no complaints about the disallowed goal.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “It took a while. The flag wasn’t raised, I don’t think the linesman was sure who put the ball in the net, and then I don’t know if they were questioning whether the ball hit Freddie’s hand.

“When the flag didn’t go up, I thought we’d got away with one, and let’s be honest I wasn’t going to start crying about it, but after seeing it back, he looked offside.”

Freddie Ladapo has now equalled the total of goals that he scored for Oldham in 19 appearances. And Hurst has expressed his delight with the Crystal Palace loanee.

He added: “I’m pleased for him because in some quarters he took a lot of stick at Oldham.

“For me, in terms of his work rate, he’ll always get my support, but I’ve also seen a different side to him on the training ground. He’s settled in well and the goals will obviously help.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback