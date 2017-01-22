Former Shrewsbury Town defender transfer listed by Carlisle United

Former Shrewsbury Town defender Mark Ellis has been placed on the transfer list by League Two Carlisle – with Forest Green Rovers leading the chase for the defender.

The 28-year-old scored four times for Salop in 47 appearances during a two-year spell at the club.

He made his debut in August 2014 against AFC Wimbledon after signing on a free transfer following his release by Crewe.

Ellis scored his first goal for Shrewsbury in a 2-2 FA Cup draw against fierce rivals Walsall in November of that year.

But the Kingsbridge born defender lost his place to Dom Smith and was subsequently loaned to Carlisle. That deal was made permanent in early 2016. Ellis has made 27 appearances for the Cumbrians to date.

He has been transfer listed by Keith Curle along with Shaun Brisley and Joe McKee – and is believed to be closing in on a return to Forest Green, a side he made six appearances for during the 2009/10 campaign.

He began his career at Bolton, before joining Torquay initially on loan. He was part of the Crewe side in 2013 that lifted the Football League Trophy.

Article by: Ryan Hillback