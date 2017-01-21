Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Oldham Athletic

Shrewsbury produce a vital win against their relegation rivals, as Freddie Ladapo does the damage once more.

The former Oldham loanee, haunted his ex-club– scoring his second Salop goal in as many games.

Paul Hurst handed West Bromwich Albion loanee Tyler Roberts his debut. He replaced the injured Louis Dodds. Captain Adam El-Abd (groin) was fit enough only for the bench, Shaun Whalley was drafted in.

Oldham included former Salop defender Anthony Gerrard in their line-up. The Liverpudlian re-joined the club yesterday.

Shrewsbury had the best of the opening chances. Joe Riley and Shaun Whalley drilled shots just past Connor Ripley’s post.

Ex Sheffield United winger Ryan Flynn caused Town some problems. A couple of fortunate ricochet’s down the left flank kept the ball at the feet of the winger. His attempt was comfortably collected by Jayson Leutwiler. Flynn’s next stab at goal was blocked by Shrewsbury’s defenders.

Freddie Ladapo thought he had put Shrewsbury ahead, although the goal was controversially chalked off. Shaun Whalley burst down the left, before crossing the ball into the box. Freddie Ladapo bundled home, but the referee disallowed the goal for an alleged handball.

In the last action of the first half, Gary Deegan struck wide – as the former Coventry City midfielder continues to wait for his first Salop goal.

At the beginning of the second half, a well-timed tackle halted Tyler Roberts’ sensational run.

On the hour, Oldham threatened to nudge ahead against the run of play. A cross to the back stick was flicked on by Aaron Amadi-Holloway, but former Inverness striker Billy McKay could only hook wide from close range.

Eight minutes later, Freddie Ladapo was not to be denied again, as the 23-year-old gave his new side a deserved advantage. Joe Riley’s corner found the head of Aristote Nsiala, before the ball fell invitingly to Freddie Ladapo to prod home.

Shrewsbury’s defenders kept Oldham at bay, to pick up six points in two games, subsequently lifting them out of the bottom four in the process. Oldham remain in 23rd.

Salop visit Gillingham next Saturday, whilst the fans of Oldham can watch their clash against Peterborough on Tuesday free of charge.

Attendance: 5,537 (739 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 3. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 2. Riley, 7. Whalley (88), 12. Brown, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 8. Ogogo, 19. Ladapo, 27. Roberts (77)

Subs: 14. Grimmer, 15. Smith, 16. Morris (88), 21. Halstead, 24. El-Abd (77), 32. Anderson, 37. Barnett

Subs Not Used:

14. Grimmer, 15. Smith, 21. Halstead, 32. Anderson, 37. Barnett

Oldham Athletic: (4-4-2)

1. Ripley, 4. Wilson, 26. Clarke, 16. Dummigan (58), 6. Gerrard, 7. Flynn, 24. Fane, 27. McLaughlin, 2. Law, 14. Ngoo (57), 9. McKay (71)

Subs: 3.Reckord, 8. Banks (58), 10. Holloway (57), 13. Keatings, 15. Edmundson, 19. Erwin (71), 28. Green

Subs Not Used: 3.Reckord, 13. Keatings, 15. Edmundson, 28. Green

Other League One Results:

Friday:

Port Vale 2 – 2 Bury

Saturday:

Bradford 1 – 1 Millwall

Charlton P – P Scunthorpe (frozen pitch)

Chesterfield 0 – 0 AFC Wimbledon

Coventry 0 – 1 Fleetwood

MK Dons 5 – 3 Northampton

Rochdale 0 – 4 Oxford

Sheffield United 2 – 2 Gillingham

Southend P – P Bolton (frozen pitch)

Swindon 0 – 1 Peterborough

Walsall 3 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Report by: Ryan Hillback