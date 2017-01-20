Witness appeal after house burglary in Newport

Detectives from Telford police station have appealed for witnesses and information after a house was burgled in Newport.

The property, in the Station Court area of town, was attacked sometimes between 5pm on Monday January 16 and 4pm the following day although enquiries so far suggest the crime most likely happened during the hours of darkness.

CID Officers have been carrying out house to house enquiries in the cul-de-sac but would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious people or vehicles in the area during the period the crime occurred.

They would also like to hear from any households in the area around Station Road or Station Court who may have CCTV cameras fitted to their properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Benjamin or DC Morgan and Telford CID on 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed free and anonymously via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555111.