WATCH and Wrekin Retirement Living receive national accreditation

A local alarm service which benefits thousands of people across Shropshire has received national accreditation for its service.

The WATCH service from The Wrekin Housing Trust offers a simple, non-intrusive service to help people with disabilities, medical restrictions and vulnerabilities to live at home independently. The alarm service used within the Trust’s Wrekin Retirement Living properties has also received accreditation.

The TSA (Telecare Services Association) Code of Practice aims to put service users at the heart of their standards and compliance with these standards provides real assurance to WATCH’s users that they are delivering quality in what is otherwise a largely unregulated industry.

Emma Dickenson, Service Manager says,” We’re thrilled to receive accreditation from TSA. It shows that we can meet their standards and innovate while continuing to place our customers at the heart of everything we do. In addition to our telephone alarm our users in Telford can also benefit from a Mobile Response Officer Service. This is very popular with people who don’t have friends and family nearby.”

The alarm simply connects to a phone line and is activated at the touch of a button worn as a pendant around the neck or wrist. A range of add-ons including falls detectors and smoke alarms are also available. These are ideal for people with more complex needs like hearing impairments or for those who suffer seizures and will trigger the alarm automatically if a fall occurs and can alert the user via a beacon or vibrating pillow pad.