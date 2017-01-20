Two men arrested after Donnington drugs raid

Two men were arrested after police raided a house in Donnington, Telford, this morning.

Officers executed a Magistrates Court Warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in East Avenue, Donnington, shortly after 7am this morning.

Two local males, both aged 38, were arrested in relation to drugs offences and taken to Malinsgate Police Station whilst enquiries continue.

A quantity of what is believed to be cannabis with a ‘street value’ of around £2,500 was seized by officers along with equipment used in the growing of cannabis which will now be destroyed by police.

Safer Neighbourhood Officer for the area, PC Nikki Scott from Donnington Police Station thanked local residents for coming forward with information that led the raid.

“People in Donnington and Trench are fed up with drugs being used and sold in the area, it affects their lives and they don’t want their children seeing the effects of drug use or thinking it’s okay.

“We continue to work with our communities to make them safer places and again, when people tell us about people growing and selling drugs, we will take action as this mornings raid shows.”

Anyone who has information regarding the drug dealing or production can report their concerns to police via the 101 number or call CrimeStoppers free and anonymously on 0800 555111.