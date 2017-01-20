Shrewsbury Town sign Bryn Morris from Middlesbrough

Shrewsbury Town have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Bryn Morris from Premier League outfit Middlesbrough.

The 20-year-old lined up against Salop back in November, as Paul Hurst’s side beat Middlesbrough U23 3-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Morris, who has signed a deal at the Greenhous Meadow until the end of the season, made two appearances for the Middlesbrough senior side.

He made his debut in 2013 in an FA Cup tie against Hastings United, before making his league introduction in a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Morris has enjoyed loan spells at Burton Albion, Coventry City, York City, and Walsall – but is still awaiting his first senior goal.

The Hartlepool born man, who can also play in defence, has represented England at every level from the U16 to the U20.

Morris admits he is looking forward to the prospect of getting regular first team action.

He told shrewsburytown.com: “It’s all happened really quickly, but I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve been saying for a while that I need to get myself back into first team football. I’ve played here and there, but hopefully I will come here and start myself back up again and it will lead to good things.

“I know the Midlands well from my previous loans and I think they can only stand me in good stead for different things in my career.

“I’ve come from a good background at Middlesbrough, they like to play football the right way and I’ve had spells with England which is good for the CV, but I think the biggest thing for me is getting first team games in league football, so I’m looking forward to it.”

