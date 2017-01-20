Shrewsbury-based sportswear firm to hold its first warehouse sale

Staff at leading sportswear firm, based in Shrewsbury, have been busy preparing hundreds of items of clothing for its first ever warehouse clearance sale.

Following a giant new year stocktake staff at Sportsjam discovered hundreds of items, many end-of-line or past season designs which can no longer be sold in their online store.

The event will be held on the week of Monday 23rd – Friday 27th January 9am-5.30pm and the weekend of Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th January from 9am-4pm at the Sportsjam premises in Shrewsbury.

Sportsjam has held online sales before, but company owners say this is the first time it is holding a clearance event on such a large scale. Production Manager Hayden Peck is looking forward to kicking off the event and is expecting a busy weekend with hundreds of shoppers keen to pick up a bargain.

Hayden said: “It’s the ideal opportunity for local sports enthusiasts to come down and get some brand new kit for low prices. We’ve even got 5-a-side kits available for any teams that come down over the weekend.

“Kit can be embroidered and printed on in-house, to personalise it for a team or individual.”