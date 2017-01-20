Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Oldham Athletic

Shrewsbury face Oldham in the proverbial “six pointer” as both sides look to steer clear of the relegation places.

Both teams’ realistic aim is to ensure they are a League One club next season.

Shrewsbury could hand a debut to West Bromwich Albion loanee Tyler Roberts. Jim O’Brien’s loan move to Ross County frees up wages, meaning there is a possibility Paul Hurst could add further reinforcements.

Captain Adam El-Abd (groin) and Louis Dodds (calf) could miss out, after the duo were forced off in the 1-0 defeat against Bradford City.

Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern (shoulder) is likely to be side-lined. Midfielder Ian Black could be absent again, as speculation continues over his future.

But both Jack Grimmer and Olly Lancashire, could return from ankle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Salop’s last home league win against Oldham came in April 2013, with Joe Jacobson scoring the game’s only goal.

Oldham Athletic sacked manager Stephen Robinson last week – and appointed John Sheridan for the third time.

The club have seen their transfer embargo lifted, whilst fans can attend the fixture against Peterborough on Tuesday free of charge.

Defender Charles Dunne (pelvis) is set to miss the next five weeks of action, whilst Lee Croft and Darius Osei (both hamstring) are likely to miss out.

The Latics beat Gillingham 1-0 last time out – their first league victory for three months. They lie in 23rd place.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-2)

1. Leutwiler, 3. Sadler, 15. Smith, 2. Riley, 22. Nsiala, 12. Brown, 18. Deegan, 23. Rodman, 8. Ogogo, 27. Roberts, 19. Ladapo

Subs: 5. Lancashire, 14. Grimmer, 21. Halstead, 30. Jones, 32. Anderson, 37. Barnett, 38. Sears

Oldham Athletic: (3-5-2)

1. Ripley, 26. Clarke, 4. Wilson, 15. Edmundson, 16. Dummigan, 2. Law, 24. Fane, 7. Flynn, 27. McLaughlin, 9. McKay, 19. Erwin

Subs: 3.Reckord, 8. Banks, 13. Kettings, 28. Green, 32. King, 33. Glackin,

Other League One Fixtures:

Friday:

Port Vale V Bury

Saturday:

Bradford V Millwall

Charlton V Scunthorpe

Chesterfield V AFC Wimbledon

Coventry V Fleetwood

Rochdale V Oxford

Sheffield United V Gillingham

Southend V Bolton

Swindon V Peterborough

Walsall V Bristol Rovers

