Environment Agency investigates pollution of River Morda near Oswestry

Environment Agency staff are investigating a severe pollution on the River Morda south of Oswestry today.
A warning has gone out advising people not to allow livestock and pets to go in the river.
Thousands of fish are believed to have died as a result of the pollution.
Our team are investigating a severe pollution on the River Morda,below Oswestry. We recommend people,livestock & pets don't go in the River pic.twitter.com/ktfD38zCAt
— Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) January 20, 2017
#RiverMorda pollution Weston Pools fishery has not been affected by this pollution We continue to assess the impact to the river pic.twitter.com/ta9tF2cn54
— Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) January 20, 2017
LIVE – officers responding to a pollution incident on River Morda #shropshire pic.twitter.com/axwTSacnDt
— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) January 20, 2017
LIVE – River Morda pollution. @EnvAgency officers working to protect local fishery pic.twitter.com/VRxVCEKqwe
— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) January 20, 2017