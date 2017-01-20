Environment Agency investigates pollution of River Morda near Oswestry

By
shropshirelive.com
-

Environment Agency staff are investigating a severe pollution on the River Morda south of Oswestry today.

A team from the Environment Agency are investigating the incident. Photo: @ChrisBaingerEA
A warning has gone out advising people not to allow livestock and pets to go in the river.

Thousands of fish are believed to have died as a result of the pollution.

