Camille O’Sullivan: The Carny Dream at Theatre Severn

Award winning singer and actress Camille O’Sullivan is heading to Theatre Severn this March with her new show The Carny Dream.

The French-Irish songstress is one of Ireland’s most exciting performers who enjoys a formidable international reputation for her dramatic interpretations of the narrative songs of Nick Cave, Brel, Waits, Bowie, Radiohead and more.

As much a storyteller as a singer, chameleon-like on stage, her performances are sometimes heartrending, occasionally mischievous but always spine-tingling, exhilarating carousel ride. With her voice ranging from emotive rock to vulnerable whisper, Camille is fierce, playful and totally mesmerizing, transforming each song she interprets into a gripping theatrical experience. In this new show she has been inspired by the strange, magical, dark and light world of Circus and dreams, asking herself ‘where are you now and what did you dream?’

Camille first stormed the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 12 years ago with her own show and as one of the original stars of Olivier Award Winning La Clique, leading the BBC to recently describe her as ‘the Queen of the Fringe”. It was the festival that launched her as one of the most exciting artists on the world wide stage and her most recent show, last year’s Brel, received many five star reviews. She was named Irish Tatler’s Woman of the Year in Music and performed the songs of Radiohead with a 40 piece orchestra at the 2015 Wilderness Festival to much acclaim. Camille has performed to audiences at London’s O2, Sydney Opera House and Royal Festival Hall. She returned again to London’s Iconic Roundhouse Theatre in January 2016 performing her show to a sold out crowd.

In 2015 she won the prestigious Helpmann Award for her Sydney Festival shows and a ‘Best Music Argus Award at Brighton Festival. She has previously won best music awards at Dublin and Melbourne Festivals and a Spirit of the Fringe at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The only artist to have ever performed at both the International and the Fringe festivals in the same year, she won the Herald Angel Award for her tour de force, solo performance in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Rape of Lucrece, for which she also created original music with Feargal Murray. Other acting roles include the film Mrs Henderson Presents alongside Judi Dench and Will Young, the RTE TV series Rebellion as Countess Mackievicz and a scene stealing performance on BBC Two’s Later…with Jools Holland (which lead her to support him at Royal Albert Hall). Camille was also chosen by Yoko One to perform John Lennon’s Double Fantasy alongside Patti Smith and Siouxsie Sioux at Meltdown 2014.

Camille has recently returned from a sellout residency in New York.

Camille O’Sullivan is at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on Thursday 9 March at 7.30pm. To book tickets visit the Theatre Severn website.