Van leaves M54, goes up embankment and rolls onto side

A driver has escaped with remarkably minor injuries despite the van he was in leaving the M54, going up an embankment and ending up on its side in thick undergrowth.

The incident happened between junction 4 and 3 at Shifnal at about 12.20pm today.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “There were two vehicles involved; the van and another good vehicle. After the initial collision, the van went up the embankment and came to rest on the driver’s side while the second vehicle stayed on the motorway.

“A lorry driver stopped and went up to check on the driver of the van. The 44-year old was trapped by the steering column, on his side.

“The doctor and a paramedic crawled into the vehicle to start treating him while firefighters removed the windscreen. The man was immobilised and brought out on a long board.

“Astonishingly his only injury appeared to be a knee injury. Due to the nature of the incident, he was taken by ambulance to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

“The two men in the other vehicle were checked over but both were discharged on scene. One had neck pain, the other a head injury but both were minor.

“This was an excellent example of joint working between fire and ambulance staff to ensure the man was rescued as quickly as possible.”