Shropshire kennels and cattery remains open for business

The owners of a Shropshire kennels and cattery, which is in the process of being sold, have stressed that the business is not closing.

Phil and Cheryl Armes have moved to reassure all their customers after receiving calls from some mistakenly believing that Haleswood Kennels and Cattery, Marsh Green, near Telford is shutting.

The profitable kennels and cattery was established more than 30 years ago and the couple have run the business for the last five years. They said the property is under offer with commercial agents Halls and the prospective new owners plan to carry on the business in the same manner.

Mr and Mrs Armes have more than 200 customers within a 30-mile radius, which includes Telford and Shrewsbury and extends as far as Whitchurch. Licensed to accommodate 30 dogs and 20 cats, the business operates seven days a week.

Changes in their family circumstances have persuaded the couple to sell the business together with their versatile house and four acres of grounds. Mr Armes is an engineering contractor who travels with his work.

“We would like to reassure our customers that the business is continuing, but there will be a change of ownership,” said Mr Armes, “We have already taken bookings through to September and beyond and the prospective buyers intend to carry on the business the way it is.”