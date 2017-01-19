Shropshire care company raises over £1,000 for blood cancer charity

A Shropshire care company has raised more than £1,000 for charity by holding a prize draw and cake sale.

Sentinel Care Services in Telford raised the impressive amount for the blood cancer charity, Bloodwise, which is a particularly important charity for the firm’s managing director, Steve Harris.

The overall total was £1,041.95 and Mr Harris said he was delighted with the level of support from customers, friends and the general public.

“We held a cake sale at Oakengates Cooperative Society in December and we ran a prize draw with people giving donations to Bloodwise in return for being entered into the draw,” he said.

“I must say we were overwhelmed by the generosity of people, whether it was donating prizes, making donations, buying cakes or entering the prize draw.

“Bloodwise is a charity especially close to my heart, as I was diagnosed with Myelodysplasia syndrome, a blood cancer known as MDS which causes a drop in the number of healthy blood cells, about five years ago.

“I have been lucky to be able to continue to work despite the disease, and although I will need a bone marrow transplant I am hoping to make a full recovery.

“Blood cancer is sometimes overlooked as a disease so I am keen to help raise its profile as much as possible.

“Bloodwise do a fantastic job so we were absolutely delighted to be able to raise a decent sum of money for them.”

Emma Jane Jones, regional manager at Bloodwise, said: “We are delighted to have been supported by Sentinel Care Services and greatly appreciate everything the team has done for Bloodwise.

“We are always thankful to local companies who choose to support our charity and help us to raise awareness of blood cancers.

“Their donation will help us to stop people from dying from blood cancer, make patients’ lives better and stop people from getting blood cancer in the first place.”