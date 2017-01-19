Shrewsbury Town winger Jim O’Brien loaned to Ross County

In a surprise turn of events Shrewsbury Town winger Jim O’Brien has joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old only joined Salop in the summer, and has so far made 25 appearances for the club, scoring once.

Ross County are the fourth Scottish side O’Brien has represented following spells at Celtic, Dunfermline, Dundee United, and Motherwell.

Jim O’Brien fell under the category of what former manager Micky Mellon called “League One ready.”

He played 77 times for Coventry City, whilst making nine appearances for Scunthorpe. He spent four years in the Championship with Barnsley, scoring eight times in 133 matches.

O’Brien has represented the Republic of Ireland at both U19 and U21 level.

Speaking to rosscountyfootballclub.co.uk manager Jim McIntyre said: “I’ve worked with Jim before at Dunfermline so I know his qualities. He will bring competition in wide areas for us, and at 29 years of age brings a wealth of experience with him.”

Article by: Ryan Hillback