Shrewsbury Town midfielder Ian Black wanted by National League side

According to BBC Radio Shropshire former Scotland international Ian Black is wanted by a team in the National League.

The 31-year old, has been absent from the Shrewsbury Town squad in recent weeks because of “personal reasons.”

Black has made 59 appearances for Shrewsbury, scoring four times, since he joined the club in 2015.

The Edinburgh born midfielder, has been linked with a return to Scotland, having previously represented Inverness, Hearts, and Rangers.

He was part of the Hearts squad that lifted the 2012 Scottish Cup, whilst he helped Rangers return to the Premiership.

Black made his one and only appearance for Scotland in a 2012 friendly against Australia, where he was booed by his own supporters as he came on as a substitute.

Article by: Ryan Hillback