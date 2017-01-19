Shrewsbury Air Rifle: Matchplay Cup Semi Finals

The semi finals of the match play cup for the Shrewsbury Air Rifle league saw two matches, Condover Vs The Cock Inn and Telepost Vs The Breidden on Tuesday evening.

The handicap advantages are added on to the scores of each of the five shooters on each team to level up the matches and The Cock took the three points required for a win from the first three legs.

With some great shooting both teams scored well but the team from the Hanwood based pub were more consistent. Steve Jones proved to be their highest scorer with a 34.5 (40.4 after handicap) whilst his opponent Dave Bithell beat his score with a 35.5, the handicap adjustment only took him to 39.2. It goes to prove that you have to exceed your averages in these matches to make a difference to the score sheet.

With the first three legs ending the match early the other randomly selected shooters got to rest ahead of the final, set for next Tuesday.

The other match to decide the other finalists was to see the mighty Breidden visit Telepost in a match that needed four legs before the result was set in stone. Glyn Jones (36) and Aled Evans (40.4) for the visitors took the first two points from Peter Dallmeier (35.7) and Neil Booth (38.4) before Gaz Griffiths for the home team took a point back with his 38.6 versus Sara Davies’ 37.0. The relief was short lived though and Breidden’s Hywel Morgan narrowly missed out on a possible with his 39.6, pipping Steve Forrester’s 38.6.

In an after match practice two shooters for Breidden scored possibles but these don’t count and as a result, their trailblazing first shooter Glyn Jones would be crowned as man of the match. Glyn said “I thought I’d lost that, I didn’t think I’d shot particularly well.”

The final will see the Cock Inn face Breidden at the Unison Club next Tuesday evening. Feel free to pop in and lend some support!

Whilst the second round was happening, two other matches consisting of the round one runners up were shaping up for the Consolation Cup semi final. Marchamley hosted Harlescott Social Club’s A team.

The differences in the handicap advantages here made the playing field level and HSC A took the match by winning all three of the first legs. Dominic Spenser (39.1)for the visiting Marchamley was drawn out of the hat to shoot first and dropped his last shot to deny himself a possible whilst competing against an in form Reg Quinn (41.5) who also dropped a single shot to exceed his average by a long way and gain the most advantage from the handicap system. John Ingram (39.6) and Don Matthews (40.7) took the home team’s next two leg victories against Marchamley’s Steve Evanson (37.2) and Dave Ankers (37.7).

The other match to decide the Consolation Cup finalists saw Harlescott’s B team shoot against Unison where the B team in their home venue soundly beat the visitors. The match was plagued with “mechanical malfunctions and effects of mechanical malfunctions” according to Unison’s Mike Lewis which probably meant that someone’s rifle was not behaving as it should do.

The consolation cup final will also take place at Unison next Tuesday and will see the Harlescott’s A and B teams compete against each other. Good luck to all!

Report by: Bob Griffiths