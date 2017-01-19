Severn Trent to replace water pipe in Prees to guard against flooding

Severn Trent is investing £150,000 to replace a water pipe in Prees that will help to stop flooding in the north Shropshire village in the future.

During the last five years the 12 inch pipe has burst on several occasions resulting in flooding in the road and sometimes to customer’s properties. Now the company has fast-tracked a project to replace the pipe that will help to reduce any more issues.

Gareth Mead, from Severn Trent, explains: “This is a really important project for Prees that should bring an end to the flooding issues that have been experienced in recent years.

“We know how difficult it was for local people the last time the pipe burst and that’s why we’ve prioritised this work to find a solution to the problem.

“We’ll be replacing around 500 metres of the pipe which will make our network more reliable and, more importantly, will help to protect our customer’s homes.”

The scheme is scheduled to start on Monday 30 January and should take around a month to complete.

While the work is completed a section of Moreton Street will need to be closed to through traffic to allow engineers to work safely in the road, local residents will still be able to access their homes during the closure.

Gareth added: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes but we hope local residents will see the huge benefits this will have.

“Our engineers will be working as quickly as possible to complete the project and we hope that everything will be back to normal by March.”