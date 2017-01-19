Praise for four-year-old Telford boy who dialled 999 after his mum fell

A four-year-old boy from Telford has been praised for dialling 999 and alerting emergency services after his mum collapsed at home.

Jacob Onions found his mum in the kitchen where she had fallen and hit her head on the floor on the morning of Thursday 5 January.

He dialled 999 and, responding to questions, told a West Mercia Police call-handler: “Mummy is asleep and she won’t get up.”

As the little boy tried to rouse his mum he continued: “Mummy is on the floor. Mummy has hurt herself. She isn’t talking.”

The call handler was able to trace the call to the family’s Arleston home and sent officers to the address as a colleague alerted the ambulance service.

Jacob’s mum Gemma, who is currently undergoing tests for an unknown illness which can cause her to fall, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Describing Jacob as “my little hero” she explained that he and his two sisters, 12-year-old Natasha and ten-year-old Megan, are all aware of her illness and know that if she collapses they should call 999.

She said: “They are all amazing. I don’t like to think of them as my carers – I am their mum and I should be looking after them – but I am so proud of them all, and we take each day as it comes.

“Jacob is an absolute star, and I am so proud that he could think of doing something to save me.

“This is the second time he has done this – last time he brought me my tablets and a blanket as well – he’s an extraordinary little boy.”

Kelly Morgan, the call handler who spoke to Jacob throughout the 13-minute call, said: “It was a difficult call, and it took me a little while to establish what was happening, but Jacob was amazing. I asked him a lot of questions and he was happy to talk to me and answered me as best he could. He acted very quickly and did exactly the right thing, which meant that we were able to get the right help to his mum. She must be very proud of him.

“Every now and then you take a call that gets to you, and this was one of them, and I must admit I shed a couple of tears afterwards.”