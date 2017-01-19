Lloyds Banking Group award £20,000 grant to Just Credit Union

Shrewsbury-based Just Credit Union has today welcomed a £20,000 grant awarded by Lloyds Banking Group.

The money will enable Just Credit Union, whose offices are at Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, to fund a business development officer for 12 months.

Said manager Karen Farrow: “The timing of this grant couldn’t be better as it comes right on top of the busiest Christmas period we have experienced since we started 15 years ago.

“Loans in 2016 were up by a massive 15% over the previous year.

“The grant will allow us to provide an even better service to our members throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. The money will also enable us to increase our outreach activities.”

Just Credit Union, a members’ only, financial co-operative, is amongst 21 credit unions across the country which are benefitting from £1m in grants from Lloyds Banking Group.

Lloyds has committed to providing £1m each year for four years and today’s award is the third wave of funding to be released. The investment should enable the credit union sector to lend an additional £20m to customers.