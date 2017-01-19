Derwen College marks 90th birthday with tree planting

Students at Derwen College in Gobowen will today begin planting the first of twelve trees to mark the college’s 90th anniversary.

Throughout the college students are celebrating the 90th milestone via their work sessions and planned events.

Derwen College was founded in 1927 by Dame Agnes Hunt (who also founded, with her colleague, the Agnes Hunt and Robert Jones Orthopaedic Hospital) and was set up for physically disabled young people to have the opportunities to learn a trade and become partially or wholly self-supporting.

As part of our celebrations there will be a number of events and activities throughout the year including a Vintage tea, music event, food tastings and 1920s Electro Swing ball.

Each vocational work area within college are also marking the occasion with 90th birthday themed learning and activities.

The Land Based Studies team are not only planting up a 90th birthday garden within the walled garden at college but are also planting a tree every month on site to commemorate the life of Dame Agnes Hunt.

Derwen College is a specialist residential college for students from across the UK aged between 16 – 25 with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Details of the college’s 90th celebrations can be found at www.derwen.ac.uk/90th/