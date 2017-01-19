Arrest made following Immigration raids in Telford

Police in Telford joined forces with the Home Office Immigration Service Enforcement Unit this morning to carry out two court warrants in relation to people who are in the UK unlawfully.

Addresses in Turreff Avenue, Donnington and Haybridge Avenue, Hadley were visited shortly before 6am where the warrants were executed.

One male was arrested by Immigration officials at the Donington address and taken to Telford police station.

Enquiries into a number of other people who are of interest to the Immigration Service and believed to be in Telford will continue over the coming days.

Sgt Andrew Garrett from Donnington Police Station said: “I hope this morning’s operation sends a clear message to people who are living locally but without permission to stay in the UK that both the Home Office and Police will come knocking on your door so it is in your interests to hand yourself in at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone who has information regarding a person they believe to be in the UK illegally can report their concerns anonymously by calling the Immigration Enforcement hotline on 0300 123 7000, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online via the gov.uk website and searching ‘report immigration’.