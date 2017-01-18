Wanted Telford man sentenced to 12 weeks in prison

A wanted Telford man has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison at Telford Magistrates Court today.

Benjamin Watkins, 33-years-old, was wanted by West Mercia Police after failing to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on 23 November for a public order offence and for being in breach of sex offender register requirements to notify police of any address he is staying at.

He pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of the sex offenders register and was sentenced to four weeks in prison. He was sentenced to a further eight weeks imprisonment, to run consecutively, after also pleading guilty to the Section 5 Public Order Act offence of using threatening / abusive words / behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Watkins was located by police officers and arrested at an address in Telford on 17 January after information was received from the public.