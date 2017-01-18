Temporary lights in place for emergency gas repairs on Holyhead Road, Telford

Temporary traffic lights have been set-up at the junction of Holyhead Road and Waterloo Road in Telford to repair a gas leak.

National Grid is carrying out emergency work to repair the leak on Holyhead Road by the Blue Elephant.

To reduce traffic disruption, National Grid is aiming to carry out the works outside of evening and morning rush hours.

The company is also using keyhole technology to speed up the repair work which is expected to take place during today and tomorrow.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any inconvenience but the safety of local people is our top priority.”