Former Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper leaves Derby County

Former Shrewsbury goalkeeper Chris Weale, has left Championship outfit Derby County following the mutual termination of his contract.

The 34-year-old made 86 appearances for Salop during a two-year spell which ended in 2014.

Weale made his Shrewsbury Town debut in the 4-0 League Cup defeat against Leeds United.

In 2013, he was awarded the “Players Player of the Year” and “Player of the Year. But he was released by the club following relegation in 2014.

Weale began his career at home town club Yeovil, and has had three separate spells at the Glovers; featuring 236 times.

During his 2009 spell, Weale scored a last gasp equaliser against his former club Hereford in a 2-2 draw.

The 6ft 2 goalkeeper, has made a total of 426 appearances for sides including: Bristol City, Leicester, Northampton, and Burton.

He failed to make a first team appearance for the Rams, although he did appear in the U23’s 3-2 EFL Trophy defeat against neighbours Mansfield back in November.

Article by: Ryan Hillback