Driver escapes uninjured after hitting eight tonne fly tip in Tibberton

A car driver had a lucky escape today after colliding with a fly tip of eight tonnes of earth and rubble on Back Lane in Tibberton this morning.

The driver collided with the fly tip in dark and misty conditions after it had been dumped and completely blocked the road.

Telford & Wrekin Council has condemned the fly tip which included soil, stone bricks and kerbs was discovered at about 7.45am today.

The council has appealed to local residents and parish and town councils for any information on who is responsible for the tip, in a bid to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport, Customer and Neigthbourhood Services, said: “This is an absolutely disgraceful environmental crime which could have resulted in serious injury or worse to the motorist who hit the tip. Thankfully the driver is uninjured but clearly somewhat shocked.

“Whoever has done it has acted with a complete lack of responsibility, blocking a road and resulting in significant clear up costs for the council.

“I would urge anyone with information on who did this to come forward and help us to bring a prosecution.”

Back Lane in Tibberton remains closed for the foreseeable future while a major clear up operation takes place. Diversions are in place.

Anyone with information on the fly tip is asked to call 01952 384384 or email communitysafety@telford.gov.uk