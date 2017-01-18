Danish government calls on Shrewsbury at Tourism Summit

International tourism professionals will learn lessons from Shrewsbury this week as the Chairman of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) shares best practice at the annual Danish Tourism Summit in Copenhagen.

As a successful case study for BIDs in town centres, Mike Matthews, owner of the Prince Rupert and Chairman of Shrewsbury BID will address the summit, sharing achievements from the last three years and highlighting the benefits of public and private sector interaction.

Mike Matthews said: “It’s a real honour that this popular European destination has invited Shrewsbury BID to attend the summit and learn more about the town and how we operate. Denmark is voted the world’s happiest country and Shrewsbury is regularly in the top ten happiest place to live in the UK so we already have lots in common, but also have lots to learn from one another.

“I will be talking to delegates about how we market Shrewsbury as an original, one-off visitor destination, sharing insights into what can be achieved through partnership working and demonstrating the value of organisations like BIDs to help improve business communities. There are lots of exciting initiatives in the pipeline for 2017, including the launch Evolution Explored, A Magnum Photos Exhibition in February, so I will be encouraging delegates to visit Shrewsbury and experience all we have to offer for themselves.”