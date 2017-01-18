Clear develops Sales and Marketing team

Shrewsbury-based design, digital and marketing communications agency Clear has appointed new account managers – Leigh Buttrey and Zoe Ashbridge.

Leigh becomes part of the team after graduating from the University of Wolverhampton with a BA Honours degree in Business and Marketing Management. During her studies, she completed a year’s digital marketing internship with international brand Bauer Media where she helped create the foundations of O2’s ‘Go Think Big’.

Zoe joined Clear with a BA Honours degree in English Language and Literature. She has since worked within a marketing agency, supported in house teams and freelanced in marketing and research where she supported Eastern Cheshire CCG with their research into mental health services.

Gavin Mills, managing director at Clear, said: “We’re delighted to have grown our sales and marketing team. Leigh and Zoe already have a great understanding of the marketing industry, plus strong communication and organisation skills. They will be a great addition to the team at Clear.”