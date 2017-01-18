Shrewsbury Prepatoria nursery opens dedicated infant and toddler centre

Shrewsbury Prepatoria, which launched just three years ago, has unveiled its brand new infant and toddler centre at Park Plaza on the Battlefield Enterprise Park in the north of the town.

Plans to expand to a second site were announced in October 2016 but keys to the building weren’t available until the start of December, making the necessary renovation works a race against time for Principal, Jane Smalley and her team to complete before the January launch.

She explains: “The unit we’ve expanded in to was previously an open plan office but with input from specialist nursery furniture suppliers, Community Playthings, we had a vision to transform it in to a space with dedicated areas for learning and play experiences, as well as offering a space for parents to meet with one another and with staff.

“The whole Prepatoria team pulled together to make the transformation happen in time and we’re delighted with the results. Babies and toddlers up to the age of three now have a space which has been entirely designed with their needs in mind. The older, pre-school, children meanwhile are enjoying a revamp to their surroundings in our original home at 7 Park Plaza.”

When Shrewsbury Prepatoria launched on January 4th 2014, it had two staff and just one child on the roll. The staff total now stands at 12 and a waiting list has been operational until the expansion. The enlargement means that overall capacity has doubled and has allowed the Prepatoria team to maintain its staff to child ratios which are well below legal requirements.

Jane continues: “From day one, we created the Prepatoria with the philosophies of Reggio Emilia nursery education at its heart. This expansion means that we’re able to realise this to the fullest and we’re incredibly excited to be able to offer this unique approach to as many families as possible.”