Architects’ event will focus on historic buildings

An exhibition showcasing how new developments can be successfully planned and built in historic towns such as Shrewsbury is to be staged this month.

The event is to be hosted in the town by county architects Johnson Design Partnership on January 30 and 31 and will focus on how buildings in conservation areas can be sympathetically constructed and extended.

“Shrewsbury is an amazing place to live and work, with some impressive medieval structures and a range of other significant features – we hope the exhibition will demonstrate how careful, bespoke design can enhance its environment,” said Vic Johnson of the architectural practice.

“Our two-day event in the Shirehall will include displays of projects we have carried out in Shropshire and will show how new developments can be exciting and innovative, whist at the same time complementing and respecting the past.

“By working in close partnership with conservation officers and agencies such as English Heritage we are able to draw up plans which enrich the county’s beautiful and historic towns and villages.”

A team of staff from the Bridgnorth-based business will be on hand at the event and a range of architectural models, visuals, drawings and videos will be on show.

“Our aim is to meet Shrewsbury’s professional advisors, residents and business people. We have a wealth of experience in historic settings and hope to be able to share our knowledge and expertise,” Vic said.

The event, to be held in the upstairs reception area of the Shirehall in Abbey Foregate on January 30 and 31 and will include a competition and refreshments.