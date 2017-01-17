West End star resurrects legend of magic and comedy – Just like that!

As part of an extensive UK tour, which has attracted praise from critics and audiences alike, The Tommy Cooper Show returns by popular demand to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this February.

Joined by a superb supporting cast, Blood Brothers and West End star Daniel Taylor embodies the comedy icon, complete with Tommy’s distinct brand of misfiring magic and dazzling wordplay.

The show evokes nostalgia for the legends of early television and charms audiences of all ages, celebrating the life of the man who could prompt laughter by simply entering a room.

Having recently completed a tour of UK and Ireland in the iconic role of John Lennon with Lennon: Through A Glass Onion, Daniel Taylor is familiar with the challenges of resurrecting much-loved icons of entertainment. Taylor is supported by Sharon Byatt (Blood Brothers, My Kingdom, Bread) as Cooper’s wife Gwen Henty.

Written by Ian Carroll and Daniel Taylor, The Tommy Cooper Show takes us on a journey from Tommy’s days in the army right up to the height of his national TV stardom. The Tommy Cooper Show remains a celebration of what made Tommy such a national treasure who brought joy and laughter to the British public. The production has the blessing of Tommy’s estate and his daughter Vicky.

Daniel Taylor (Actor, Writer and Producer) said: “Tommy Cooper was given that wonderful and rare gift to make people laugh, often by simply standing there. Drawing on an innocent sense of humour that appeals to all ages, his jokes will stand the test of time, as evident in the audience reaction to our show.

“It should not be forgotten that Tommy was also an incredible magician, who worked tirelessly at his craft, devising new and imaginative ways to surprise his audience with tricks deliberately gone wrong.

“With regard to my interpretation, I simply aim to bring him back to life. The innocence, mania, the look, and of course, that infectious laugh of his. There will simply be no entertainer like him again.”

The Tommy Cooper Show returns to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn on Saturday 4 February at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details and to book visit https://www.theatresevern.co.uk.