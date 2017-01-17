Trio of appointments as JDP celebrates record year

One of the West Midlands leading independent architects has recorded its best ever year after securing a string of new projects across healthcare, residential and with listed buildings.

Bridgnorth-based Johnson Design Partnership (JDP) has seen demand for its technical expertise and latest design techniques hit an all-time high, with turnover passing £500,000 for the first time in its 14-year history.

The firm, which is ISO 9000:2000 and ISO 14001 accredited, is currently managing 80 live projects and has had to recruit three new specialists in Richard Coutts (Senior Architect), Adam Reed (Architectural Technician) and Michael Daw (Architectural Assistant).

This takes the team up to 8 people and gives JDP the capacity to work with even more clients, including those involved in rolling out high-tech dental surgeries and individuals interested in developing some of the UK’s first ever passive houses.

“2016 has been a fantastic twelve months for the business and we are really looking forward to the next year and the opportunities it will bring,” explained Vic Johnson, Founder of Johnson Design Partnership.

“Clients want a more personal service and that is certainly helping us win high-profile contracts against rivals ten times our size. We pride ourselves on being a close-knit team and one that thrives on creative design and coming up with solutions that not only look fantastic, but actually deliver great living, environmental and cost saving benefits.”

He went on to add: “Our portfolio is very diverse; you only have to look at our projects to see that. Currently, we are designing a state-of-the-art £2m ward for a leading London hospital, looking after the build of a new 20-house development for Bridgnorth Housing Trust and finalising the transformation of Grade I Bishop Percy’s House in the town.”

The three recent appointments underlines JDP’s growing reputation as one of the sector’s leading boutique architect practices.

Richard Coutts takes up the position as Senior Architect and brings with him a wealth of experience from working on large scale projects in London and the Midlands over the last decade.

He has a keen interest in the conservation of historic buildings and is an expert in residential developments and master planning.

The Part 3 qualified architect is joined at the firm by Michael Daw (responsible for bespoke design) and Adam Reed.

The latter takes up the role of Architectural Technician and has considerable experience in concept design, planning, building control and tender submissions. He’s also adept in AutoCAD and Revisit.

Matt Spinks, Director at JDP, concluded: “I’m very excited about the new team and what it will mean for our business. There’s a vibrant atmosphere in our office and a freshness about the design ideas that are being discussed and the solutions proposed.

“To pass £500,000 turnover last year was a great achievement and, with the way our pipeline looks, I would anticipate this increasing again in 2017.”