Tigers set for EPL Cup semi-final test

Telford Tigers will be eyeing their first silverware of the season when they travel to face Peterborough Phantoms in the semi-final of the EPL Cup tomorrow night.

The two-legged encounter will also see the two teams meet in Telford on Sunday, for the right to play either Hull or Milton Keynes in the final.

The Tigers, who are also seven points clear at the top of the EPL, are yet to win in Peterborough so far this season.

But head coach Tom Watkins will be relying on his side’s high-flying form to help them through to the final.

He said: “In these games, it is all about who wants it the most. We’ve played almost every game this season like a cup game, so hopefully that will help.

“We’re battling for the league title and turn up every night, and give a good account of ourselves. That is what it takes to win.”

New rules for this season’s competition mean the winner is decided on a points system, regardless of the number of goals scored across the two legs.

The winner of both games proceeds to the final, whereas a winner in each leg will see overtime and penalty shots used to determine the overall winner.

Watkins added: “Peterborough is a tough building to go to, and the revised format is strange. For me, a cup is all about the aggregate score.

“But we have just go to get on with it. If we win away, then win at home, we are through, so that is our goal.”

Tomorrow night’s game in Peterborough faces off at 7.45pm.