Shropshire Care Company makes Blue Monday more colourful

January has long been known as ‘the most depressing month’ – but the third Monday in the month has become known as the most depressing day in the whole year as people come down from Christmas and the weather is still dark and cold.

So for the third year running, an award-winning Shropshire Care Company has taken the unusual step of trying to cheer up every one of its clients across the county on this day – known as ‘Blue Monday’ – by hand-delivering bouquets of flowers.

Staff from multi-award-winning Bluebird Care, based in Shrewsbury, picked up the bouquets from Joyce Morgan at LuLu Flowers on Castle Street Shrewsbury and care staff working across Shrewsbury, Church Stretton, Oswestry, Ellesmere and the surrounding areas will be taking them out to their care calls to all clients.

The company provides at-home-care to vulnerable people of all ages, to allow them to remain living independently in their own homes and avoid going into hospital or care/nursing homes.

Recently, the company passed its inspection by the Care Quality Commission being rated Good across the board with high praise.

Claire Flavell, Director of Care at Bluebird Care based in Bayston Hill, said: “Some of our customers can be very lonely as they cope with various physical, mental and emotional difficulties and the Christmas period only heightens this.

“I know our care staff do a brilliant job – always going the extra mile wherever they can. Some even pick their customers favourite flowers and put them in their homes – so at this time of year we really felt we wanted to do something which might go some way to cheering our customers and their families up.

“We chose to do this on ‘Blue Monday’ – the day the media have coined the ‘most depressing day of the year’ and people are asked to carry out ‘small acts’ of kindness. We felt that this was a small gesture we could do to show all of our customers and their families how much we care and try and bring a smile to their faces.”

The daughter of one of the recipients of flowers in 2016, Su Titley, said last year: “My mother, Mrs Mary Green has asked me to write on her behalf to say thank you for the generous gift of flowers that were sent from the company and delivered by her carer Barbara. She was delighted to receive such a beautiful gift at this time of the year when colour can be sadly lacking. She wanted to say how much she appreciated this and wishes everyone at Bluebird a prosperous and happy new year. Again many heartfelt thanks.”