Shrewsbury Town sign Tyler Roberts on loan from West Bromwich Albion

Shrewsbury Town have signed West Bromwich Albion forward Tyler Roberts on loan from West Bromwich Albion ‏until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has already gained valuable experience at League One level, having made 20 appearances, scoring twice, for Oxford United.

Roberts is rated highly by West Brom manager Tony Pulis, and has already featured for the West Midlands club. He replaced Jonathan Leko as a substitute in last season’s clash against Liverpool.

Roberts who has featured for Wales at U17 and U19 level, was part of the side that achieved back-to-back Victory Shields with the Wales U16’s.

Shrewsbury are actively seeking a new forward after Ivan Toney, George Waring, and Sylvain Ebanks-Blake left the club – whilst AJ Leitch-Smith continues to struggle with a knee problem.

Salop have also been linked with a move for Hartlepool striker Padraig Amond. The Irishman scored 37 times in 50 games for Paul Hurst at Grimsby.

