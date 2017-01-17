Shrewsbury family law team strengthened

Linder Myers Solicitors has strengthened its family law team with the appointment of Charlotte Pinsent as a solicitor in its Shrewsbury office.

Charlotte adopts a positive and a practical approach and is looking forward to supporting clients through any issues they may have.

With a young family herself, Charlotte has a particular interest in child related matters.

Commenting on her new position she said: “Going through a divorce or child contact matter can be one of the most emotionally challenging times a family and individual can face. I like to use plain English in my communications with clients helping to make the law accessible to all. I take great pride in having excellent relationships with my clients meaning that they feel supported, listened to and understood at this turbulent time.”

Colin Davies, Principal Lawyer in Linder Myers’ family department, added:

“Charlotte is an asset to our team. As a newly qualified solicitor she will expand and strengthen our service and offering in this area.”