Severn Hospice to celebrate 10th anniversary of its Midnight Walks

Ladies can step out in style and celebrate with a Shropshire charity as it holds its 10th anniversary Midnight Walks with a new Cinderella theme in Shrewsbury on Saturday 8th April and Telford Saturday 13th May.

Severn Hospice ladies only Midnight Walks have raised over £500,000 since first starting in 2007 and over 7,500 ladies have taken to the streets of Shrewsbury and Telford to support the charity in the event’s nine year history.

The walks have a new name this year to mark the occasion and the Cinderella Midnight Walks are set to be bigger than ever before. Hundreds of ladies are expected to wear their tiaras and grab their trainers as they set out at the earlier time of 10pm with the aim to be back by midnight, just like Cinderella.

Fundraising Officer for Events at Severn Hospice, Hannah Gamston, said: “It’s the event’s 10th anniversary and we’d love to see our ladies step out on the night to sparkle like Cinderella. We’re also encouraging everyone to aim to be back by midnight, just like our favourite princess.

“Our Cinderella Midnight Walks promise to be very special and we’re hoping lots of our supporters join us to celebrate the fantastic things we have achieved together over the 10 years of this popular and beloved event. We’re going to have lots of fun marching like it’s midnight whilst raising money to support the families that need our help.”

Registration is now open and these events always prove very popular. Standard tickets cost £15 and commemorative 2017 Cinderella Midnight Walk T-shirts are available for an additional £5.

For more information about the walks, or to register online, visit www.severnhospice.org.uk.

Alternatively, call the fundraising team on 01952 221 351 or email events@severnhospice.org.uk.