Police investigate suspected arson in Llynclys

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson in Llynclys.

It happened close to the White Lion on the A483 sometime between 9pm and 10pm on Monday and involved two cars – a Volkswagen Passat and a Vauxhall Astra and a static caravan.

West Mercia Police say enquiries are currently ongoing and officers are keeping an open mind as to the cause of the fire, but it is believed it may have been started deliberately.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguishing the fire using a hosereel and main jet.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw people acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 658SS of January 16.