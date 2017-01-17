Appeal to trace missing 38-year-old man from Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for help to trace a 38-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Paul Gallagher was reported missing yesterday, Monday 16 January, and was last seen in the Oakengates area of Telford.

He is known to have connections with Scotland.

Mr Gallagher is described as a white man, 5ft 11ins tall and has a number of tattoos including paw prints on his wrists and chest and a red hand of Ulster on his shoulder.

He is probably wearing combat type clothing.

Anyone who has seen Mr Gallagher, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 185 0f 16 January.