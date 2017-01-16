Shropshire vehicle rental company rebrands

A Shropshire vehicle rental company has undergone major changes with a complete rebranding and new bespoke website.

Bayfield Vehicle Hire, with branches at Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury and Halesfield in Telford has emerged with a fresh new image having previously been part of a large franchise group.

Bayfield director, Jason King, said: “We have been operating as a franchise since 2010 but are keen to emphasise that we are now totally independent and even though the name may have changed, we are still the same people and same staff offering the same levels of high quality service that our Shropshire customers have come to expect and trust.”

Bayfield Vehicle Hire is a member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and have a fleet of 250 vehicles covering both depots, ranging from a VW Caddy to 3.5 tonne Luton Tail Lift vans all of which are under 12 months old, and cars from a Fiat 500 to E-Class Mercedes, through to 9-seater MPVs, all under six months old, covering just about every need of both personal and business users, both short and long term.

Jason, continued: “Our motto is ‘Driven by Quality’ so we feel that we provide a more personal service than national companies and a more professional service than small outlets, giving greater flexibility across all vehicle rental and leasing needs with a specialist team of staff resplendent in our new corporate identity uniforms, also offering a dedicated delivery and collection service throughout Shropshire.

“Working in conjunction with Andy Rao and his team at the Key 3 Media marketing and design agency based in Shrewsbury, we are focussing on raising our profile through a concerted marketing and social media campaign, which is proving very successful, as we continue to expand the business.”