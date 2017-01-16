Shrewsbury Air Rifle, Matchplay Cup 1st Round

The first round of the Shrewsbury & District Air Rifle Association League’s Match play Cup took place across four venues last week in a new event for the league.

The current League leaders Unison Club, top of the table at the halfway point of the season went into this competition as one of the favourites but were knocked out by the Condover Club team by 3 points to 2.

First blood went the home team’s Stuart Morgan who scored the first of his team’s possibles with a 36.5 against the returning Pete Gannon (32.5) with the handicaps added Stuart came out 40 to 38.5 to snatch the point.

The next two points went to Dave Bird (40) and Rob Williams (37.2) for the visiting Unison team leaving them with one more point required to take the match. The next two points and with it the match went to Condover and Dave Bithell (37.7) and Neal Alderson with his possible of 36.5 counting as a 40.1 after handicaps were added. Mike Lewis, League Chairman and Unison Shooter said “I don’t know about everyone else, but I enjoyed it, despite being beat…”

The second favourite, Breidden were at home against a pumped up Harlescott A team, and used their league winning experience to win the evening by 3.5 points to 0.5. Possibles from Jack Francis (39.7) and Sara Davies (40) meant that the first point was there’s whilst the second was split in a draw with Reg Quinn’s 40. Sheila Haden and Chris Walsh tried to claw it back but were beaten by the Breidden’s shooters who took the last two points meaning that the fifth competitors could leave their guns locked away until next week.

The Cock Inn played host to Marchamley in the third match and the visitors could manage a single point from the second shoot off between the home team’s Graham Howells 36.5 and the Dan Evanson (38.3) who has been in fine fettle all season. The first, third and fourth battle of the evening were won by the Cock, with Will and Paul Chilton dropping in 39.1 and 39.4 respectively while league stalwart and fine jumper wearer, Ted Duckett topped a 36.8. Marchamley shoot in the Consolation next week whilst the Cock go into the second round.

In the shortest match of the evening, Telepost visited Harlescott Social Club’s B team and took the first three points with Dave Kirk (38.2), Gaz Griffiths (39.1) and Steve Forrester (40.5) against the HSC B’s Ricky Pacini (37.9), Rian Pacini (38.9) and Vito Pacini (38.7). Vito said after the match “That was short and sweet.” Only three shooters from each team got to shoot in this match but as they were drawn out of a hat it might end up that they don’t get to shoot next week.

In the Cup 2nd round this week, Condover host The Cock whilst Telepost host Breidden. In the Consolation Cup, Unison invite HSC B to the Abbey Foregate club and HSC A will visit the Marchamley Club.

Report by: Bob Griffiths