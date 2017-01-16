Second exposure incident on Shrewsbury street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to a teenager in Shrewsbury, just a month after a similar incident.

A 17-year-old girl was walking along Underdale Road at around 6pm on Saturday January 14, when she was approached by a man riding a silver mountain bike between Cleveland Street and Bradford Street.

The man is reported to have exposed himself to her before he cycled off in the direction of Castle Walk. He was wearing a dark grey top with the hood up, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark-coloured balaclava.

At the beginning of last month, a man indecently exposed himself to a 16 year-old girl as she was walking towards Underdale Avenue on Underdale Road, Shrewsbury at around 5.20pm on Friday 2 December, who was also approached by a man riding a bicycle. Read the full story here: Man on pushbike exposes himself to teenage girl in Shrewsbury

Investigations are ongoing but officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Ben Oakley at West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 563S of January 14.