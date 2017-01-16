Police appeal for help in finding missing teenager from Shrewsbury

West Mercia Police is appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Shrewsbury.

Abigail Purslow was last seen in the Sundorne area of the town shortly after 3pm on Monday.

She is described as 5’5″ tall, with straight, dark brown hair which falls just below her chin and is of slim build.

She was wearing a school uniform consisting of a black blazer, black jumper, a white shirt and black trousers. She was carrying a black bag with the face of a skull on it in hearts and flowers.

Concern is growing for Abigail’s welfare and police ask anyone who knows where she is or who sees someone matching her description to please call 101.